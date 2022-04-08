Warner Robins community cleaning up after being hit by EF3 tornado

Crews in Houston County are still cleaning up debris in the Statham's Landing community after a confirmed EF3 tornado hit the area.

Warner Robins community clearing up the community after being hit by a tornado Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The sun was out Thursday morning, but Tuesday afternoon was a different story.

Crews in Houston County are still cleaning up debris in the Statham’s Landing community after a confirmed EF3 tornado hit the area.

Homeowners Nancy and Larry Smith tell us that in their 28 years of living in the community, they’d never experienced something like the damage that happened Tuesday.

Nancy recalled the moment the tornado struck.

“You hide down where you can’t see anything, but the noises you hear, it’s just a hard banging and breaking of glass,” she said. “It felt like they were just taking trees and beating the house with them.”

According to the Houston County Emergency Management Agency, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit the community on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to go through another one, but I would like for everyone to just pray for all of us because we got a long recovery,” Larry said.

Several other homeowners are dealing with damage.

Gwendolyn Kring says everything happening in a matter of seconds.

Residents are now faces with the task of putting their community back together.

“My friends and neighbors and neighbors I didn’t even know have just come out to help,” Kring said. “Dan is over there blowing off my driveway to make sure that I have a place to get through.”

The community also received help from Cuban Island Cafe, a restaurant located in Bonaire that helped provide catering to residents and crews.

“It hurts my heart seeing all this damage,” owner Yolanda Rocha said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s rich or poor, everybody suffers when something like this happens. We’re here to cheer them up.”