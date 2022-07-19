Warner Robins City Hall closes due to air conditioning issues

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins City Hall is temporarily closed.

According to City Clerk Mandy Stella, the building is closed due to air conditioning issues.

The drive-thru is still open and accepting utility payments, but Stella says operations may be delayed due to employees working from home.

If you have any issues or questions, call Warner Robins City Hall at 478-293-1000.