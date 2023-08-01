Warner Robins city employees to receive salary increase, lowest earners get 35% hike

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – City employees in Warner Robins are set for a significant salary boost as the city introduces a new pay scale that increases the lowest wages by 35%, officials announced Monday.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick unveiled the salary increment during a council meeting at Southside Baptist Church on Monday. The average starting wage will increase to $15 per hour. The wage increase is slated to take effect from the second pay period in August.

“We wanted to look at you today,” Councilman Charlie Bibb said to employees during the meeting. “We wanted to tell you face to face how appreciative we are of you and that you really do make this city run.”

For Terry Osburn, a mechanic with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the raise could not have come at a better time.

“I’ve been with the city five years now working on six,” he said. “I’ve been asking and begging for help, and the help that’s coming with the pay increase that we got, the help’s just gonna be marvelous.”

Brad Boardwell, a police officer with 24 years of service in Warner Robins, acknowledged the financial relief it would bring amid the current economic climate.

“Considering the cost of everything, it’ll make ends meet a lot better, and it’s pretty amazing,” Boardwell said.