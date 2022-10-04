Warner Robins City Council names interim police chief

Wayne Fisher was selected out of six captains currently working for the Warner Robins Police Department.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Warner Robins has named an interim police chief to replace outgoing Chief John Wagner, who announced his retirement last month.

The city council made the decision Monday night. It’s a decision Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says was a tough one to be made in such a short period of time. Wagner’s last day on the job was Sunday, October 2.

Mayor Patrick says Fisher will help the city select a police chief, and he will not be considered for the position of permanent police chief.

Fisher was recently appointed to captain and was selected for the interim position because of his strong leadership skills.

Fisher says the appointment was a surprise, but he says he will work hard in his new position.

He hopes to select the best fit for the next police chief.

“I think the police chief of the Warner Robins Police Department, what the community deserves and needs is a team builder and can unite people,” he said. “Couple that with a sense of spirit with the community and energy.”

The process to select the next police chief will take between six and nine months. Internal captains who wish to take on the role will be considered.