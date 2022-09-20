Warner Robins city council keeps millage rate at 9.98 mills

Warner Robins City Council approves keeping millage rate the same.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins city council votes to keep its millage rate at 9.980 mills, during Monday night’s meeting.

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and city council members heard from residents during the final of three public hearings, Monday.

“People are says if my tax bills increase that means you’re raising my tax rate,” said Mayor Patrick. “So, I want to make sure that it’s clear too that the only time you will see a increase in your tax bill is if the fair market of your property has increased.”

Mayor Patrick says her goal is to clear up any misconceptions of raising taxes.