Warner Robins church helping Iraqi refugees

A Methodist church in Warner Robins hopes to provide comfort for refugees.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Trinity United Methodist Church took time to learn about refugees in other countries, and how they can help from Middle Georgia.

The American Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East met with church-goers for a luncheon. Those at the meeting learned about Iraqi refugees who fled from ISIS, and their struggles to find a safe place to go.

“It’s part of our responsibility as Christians who have been blessed with so much to give back to those who literally right now have nothing,” said Pastor Jeff Cook

The organization that visited Warner Robins today, is dedicated to freeing refugees from religious persecution. The foundation says it has helped about 8,000 people find relief.

To help with the efforts of the American Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East, you can visit https://americanfrrme.org.