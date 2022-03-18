Warner Robins celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a bash

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Still Life Cocktail Club hosted a St. Patrick’s Day Bash Thursday.

It featured live entertainment, food trucks, inflatables, an art gallery and vendors. Owner Carmen Antonio says they wanted to put on a fun St. Patrick’s Day event for everyone to enjoy.

“Come down, let’s be Warner Robins strong and participate with our little event,” she said. “And then we’ll get more events as we prove they can work.”

The club plans to host an adults after party after the other event ends at 10 p.m.