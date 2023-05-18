Warner Robins celebrates National Police Week with prayer, calls for continued community support

In a show of gratitude and unity, the city of Warner Robins is honoring National Police Week with a series of community events. The police department gathered with the community Wednesday to pay tribute to fallen officers and pray for those currently serving.

“We need to be praying for them, and we need to be looking out for them and showing our appreciation to them,” Southside Baptist Church Pastor Matt Walls said. He stressed the essential role law enforcement plays in maintaining safety in Warner Robins and asked residents to extend their support beyond the designated week.

Warner Robins, with a strong tradition of support for military and police, stands apart from many other U.S. cities, according to Sergeant Antonio Vallio.

“I believe we’re a bit of an exception to the rest of the nation if you look at it,” Vallio said. “We’re blessed in Warner Robins to have that support.”

Warner Robins Interim Police Chief Roy Whitehead says he hopes for a united community in recognizing and praying for law enforcement.

