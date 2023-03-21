Warner Robins celebrates its 80th anniversary

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins is celebrating 80 years. City leaders gathered Monday to announce a proclamation dedicated to the progress over the last eight decades.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick spoke about how proud she is and how far the city has come since 1943.

“Knowing that the first-ever elected female mayor in the city’s history is the one signing the proclamation to declare our 80th birthday, it’s a little bit of an overwhelming experience, but I’m so proud to be that person,” she said. “I’m so proud of how far we’ve come, but more importantly, I’m so proud and thankful for all of the fathers that helped create our city way back in the 40s.”

The mayor says the city is planning events to celebrate the occasion for later this year.