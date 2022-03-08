Warner Robins car crash kills 2

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are dead after an accident in Warner Robins early Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling east on Watson Boulevard at high speed around 4:54am when it left the roadway and struck a concrete pole near Austin Avenue.

The collision caused the vehicle to catch fire killing the two occupants. The Warner Robins Traffic division is investigating and working to identify the victims. Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME