Warner Robins appoints new interim police chief

Warner Robins appointed a new interim police chief on Tuesday as a way to fill the gap until a permanent chief of police is selected.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins appointed a new interim police chief on Tuesday as a way to fill the gap until a permanent chief of police is selected.

Roy Whitehead has served in law enforcement for more than 50 years, and though he recently retired from the city of Snellville, he’s looking to serve in a new district after being called on by Warner Robins City Council and Mayor LaRhonda Patrick.

The city says it chose Whitehead because of his outsider perspective with 17 years of experience as a chief of police in Snellville and that it hopes his experience will translate well within the city of Warner Robins.

“All I want to do is build on the professionalism and the relationships in this community, build a community and make it a great environment for the people who work in this building and in this community, build that partnership is the most important thing that we want to work on,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead is expected to hold the position for six to eight months until a new permanent chief is appointed.