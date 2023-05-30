Warner Robins Air Force veteran with stage 4 cancer wins new HVAC system

The We Care team donated and installed the new $12,000 system at no cost to the Williams family for the service they provided to the community and the country.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Out with the old and in with the new! That’s what We Care Heating and Air brought to one Warner Robins veteran’s home.

James Williams, who served as an airman in the U.S. Air Force, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in November and had to undergo multiple surgeries along with chemotherapy.

As temperatures began to rise, Williams needed a new air conditioner for his home. He said it had been years since his old unit was charged and that the house just wasn’t cooling.

That’s when his wife, Nita, nominated him to receive a new Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system from We Care Heating and Air’s giveaway.

After the We Care team paid Williams a visit, they selected him as the winner.

“It’s massive,” Williams said. “When it’s hot and you got a lot of stuff that’s sticking to your body depending on adhesive, that adhesive don’t hold good when you’re sitting around sweating, so that’s what makes it so massive.”

We Care Heating and Air donated and installed the new $12,000 system at no cost to the Williams family. They said they were happy to help someone who had given so much to the community through military and civil service.