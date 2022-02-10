Warming trend continues into the weekend



Middle Georgia made it back to the mid 60s this afternoon under sunny skies, setting us up for a warm end to the week.

Although our temperatures will be falling to the 30s overnight, we will warm quickly Thursday.

High pressure to our southwest will bring in some warm conditions with continued clear skies through the end of the week.

The big story will be the high temperatures warming to the 70s through Saturday, before we see our next big cool down.



That next cool down will be coming Saturday night, as a cold front pushes through Middle Georgia.

We will see the chance for a stray shower as the front moves in, but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday will be a much cooler day with highs in the mid 50s and the return of sunshine by the afternoon.

This cool air will hang around through the first half of next week, including Valentine’s Day.

We are, however, already looking ahead to next week for the potential for some strong storms.

As always, this is pretty far out, so we will continue to watch it closely.