Warm weather sticks around for the week ahead of a weekend cold front



We saw a slight warm up today across Middle Georgia, with highs warming into the mid 80s.

Overnight, with clear skies, we will see lows cooling into the mid and low 50s.

Thursday will continue our warming trend, as much of the area warms back to the upper 80s by the afternoon.



By Friday we will start to see our cloud cover increase through the afternoon and evening.

It does look like much of a line of storms will race out ahead of the main cold front, pushing into our area late Friday.

This will bring some pockets of heavy rain, but severe weather is not expected.

The cold front will be a bit slower, so Saturday will still bring a chance of rain and storms along the front.

Rain should be through the area by Saturday evening, leaving dry conditions for the rest of the weekend.



We will get a slight cool down for the rest of the weekend as lows fall into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Next week is shaping up to be a bit unsettled, with rain chances returning Tuesday.

We are already watching the middle of next week for the potential of severe weather, so stay tuned for future forecasts.