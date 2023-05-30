Warm weather, scattered showers return for the week



We had a beautiful Memorial Day across Middle Georgia and that nice weather will continue into the week.

Overnight we will see lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday brings another nice day to the area with a chance for a stray shower.

Highs will be warming into the mid 80s by the afternoon.



A summertime pattern will start to set up beginning on Wednesday.

Humidity increases through the end of the week with scattered storms possible each day.

The pattern of afternoon storms will continue through the end of the week.



Highs Saturday will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s, with a low chance for an isolated shower.