Warm weather continues Wednesday



It was another sunny day in Middle Georgia as our high temps warmed back to the mid 80s.

Clear skies and dry air will once again allow us to cool into the 50s tonight.

Tomorrow will be another repeat of what we saw today with highs in the mid 80s and plentiful sunshine.



By Thursday a cut-off low will approach the coast, bringing increased cloud cover and a few showers.

This low also be helping to keep us cool through the end of the week.

Highs on Thursday will still warm into the low 80s, but clouds overnight will keep us in the 60s through Friday morning.



By Friday the low pressure center will be over Middle Georgia, bringing us our best chance of widespread rain.

Even with the better rain chances, the rain amounts will still likely be less than 1/4″.

A few thunderstorms will be possible on Friday, but severe weather is not anticipated.



As the cut-off low gets swept back into the flow, and away from our area, we will keep the isolated chance for a shower over the weekend.

We will also see our temps climb quickly through the weekend.

By Sunday we will warm into the 90s, setting us up for a hot week, next week.