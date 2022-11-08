Warm weather continues Tuesday





We saw record breaking heat across Middle Georgia this afternoon and the warm weather will continue Tuesday.

A building wedge front will help to cool things off a bit from today with highs in the low 80s.

The wedge will also bring back breezy weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Wednesday that wedge will keep us much cooler than today with highs in the upper 60s.



We now have to turn our attention to Subtropical Storm Nicole.

This doesn’t look impressive, but is likely to become a tropical storm in the next 12 hours as it heads west.

The current forecast shows an increase in strength to a category 1 hurricane by landfall overnight Wednesday.

At some point the storm will turn back northeast.

At that point we could start to see impacts here in Middle Georgia.



As far as timing we are looking at a Thursday-Friday timeframe for gusty winds, heavy rain, and potentially spin-up tornadoes.

We won’t be able to pin down the exact impacts for a few days, once we know the path of the storm.



Rain from Nicole should be moving out for the weekend, but a cold front will not only clear out residual moisture, but drop our temps to cooler than normal.

We will see a return of lows in the 30s by Saturday evening.