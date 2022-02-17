Warm, muggy weather continues ahead of Thursday night storms



Middle Georgia is staying warm tonight as our lows drop only into the mid 50s with increasing clouds.

Thursday brings another warm and muggy day with highs in the low 80s.

Although we will be seeing a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, most rain chances will hold off until the evening.

Winds through both the day and evening will be gusting up to 25 mph.



A line of showers and storms will be pushing in across the area after 10 pm Thursday.

This line will bring the potential for gusty winds, an isolated tornado, and heavy rain.

The good news is, that with the forecast timing, we won’t be seeing much in the way of instability, which will keep our severe threat low.

Rain will be ending from west to east on Friday morning, giving way to clear, dry weather Friday evening.



High pressure will be hanging around for the weekend, keeping skies clear.

Highs over the weekend will be staying in the 60s, with a general warming trend into the start of next week.

Rain returns Monday as our warming trend continues through at least the middle of next week.



Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the first half of next week.

A cold front moving through during the later half of the week will cool us back down to normal temperatures for this time of year.