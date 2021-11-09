Warm, dry weather returns Tuesday



We had a chilly start to day in Middle Georgia, with lows in the mid 30s here in Macon.

High pressure will be keeping skies clear tonight and through the day tomorrow, so expect a pretty similar day.

Sunshine will help to warm us pretty quickly into the mid 70s by the afternoon.



We start to see some changes in our forecast as early as Wednesday, when high pressure at the surface starts to push east.

This shouldn’t impact our temperatures too much, but we will see an increase in cloud cover and moisture, especially overnight Wednesday.



This brings us to our next rain chance and strong frontal passage, which moves in on Thursday.

It is still a bit far out to talk about timing, but I would expect to see rain chances for most of the day.

Although we will be seeing our moisture increase with this system, there doesn’t seem to be enough instability to warrant a threat of severe weather.

We could, however, see a few thunderstorms on Thursday before the front moves out.

Behind the cold front, cooler air will be slowly filtering into the area, which will leave most of Friday dry and mild.

By the weekend we will be seeing the return of cooler than normal temps, especially Sunday.

A few showers are possible Sunday as well, but confidence is not high in the coverage of showers for the weekend.