Wanted suspect arrested following multi-county chase, crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A driver, wanted for armed robbery and carjacking in Bibb County, is facing a long list of new charges after a multi-county chase.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9:00pm on July 3rd , deputies tried to stop a car for traveling on Hawkinsville Road with no headlights.

Deputies say the driver, Cortez Maxwell, refused to pull over for law enforcement. Maxwell’s car even lost a front tire and eventually crashed into a utility pole on Boy Scout Road in Byron. Deputies arrested Maxwell after a brief foot chase.

Maxwell is now charged with:

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence

Aggressive driving

Purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in schedule I or narcotic in schedule II

Tampering with evidence

Maxwell is also wanted in Houston County for terroristic threats and simple battery family violence.