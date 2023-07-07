Wanted suspect arrested following multi-county chase, crash
The pursuit started in Bibb County and ended in Peach County.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A driver, wanted for armed robbery and carjacking in Bibb County, is facing a long list of new charges after a multi-county chase.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9:00pm on July 3rd , deputies tried to stop a car for traveling on Hawkinsville Road with no headlights.
Deputies say the driver, Cortez Maxwell, refused to pull over for law enforcement. Maxwell’s car even lost a front tire and eventually crashed into a utility pole on Boy Scout Road in Byron. Deputies arrested Maxwell after a brief foot chase.
Maxwell is now charged with:
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence
- Aggressive driving
- Purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in schedule I or narcotic in schedule II
- Tampering with evidence
Maxwell is also wanted in Houston County for terroristic threats and simple battery family violence.