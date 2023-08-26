Wanted murder suspect caught in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man on the run wanted for murder in Atlanta is back behind bars in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spent most of Friday looking for Jeremiah Howard after he escaped investigators in the area of Dames Ferry Road near Jenkins Road.

Deputies caught him hours later in the area of Old Benton Road near Pearidge Road.

Howard was wanted out of Cobb County by the U.S. Marshals for murder and parole violation.