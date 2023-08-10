Wanted Macon woman arrested in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) – A wanted fugitive out of Macon is arrested in Warner Robins thanks to a community tip.

The FBI wanted to track down 23-year-old Tiara Thomas, also known as “Red.” She was charged in Bibb County between November 2020 and July 2021. But she failed to report to her probation officer between July and October of 2022. Investigators believed she moved from her Macon residence in September 2022.

Her original charges included Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.

The Macon FBI office says agents received a tip from someone in the community after they saw her wanted poster.

The FBI was offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of Tiara Thomas.