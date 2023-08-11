Wanted fugitive arrested in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a wanted fugitive.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant at the home of Juan Hernandez on Allen Road on Thursday and found him hiding in a tree.

During the search, deputies say they found methamphetamines, suspected cocaine, and several guns belonging to Hernandez, who is a convicted felon.

A suspected stolen thoroughbred racehorse that was severely malnourished was also found on the property, along with neglected dogs and chickens. All the animals were turned over to the BCSO Animal Welfare Unit.

A woman on the property is also facing multiple counts of animal cruelty.