Walmart wants families to prioritize health with ‘Wellness Day’ this Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart wants you to ring in the new school year with wellness this Saturday. Pharmacies and vision center teams at Walmart locations across Middle Georgia are taking part in Wellness Day on Saturday, August 19th from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure screenings. Walmart will also provide affordable immunizations like flu, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis and more. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.

Customers will also have the opportunity to talk with pharmacists on-site about their medical numbers and learn more about ways to maintain healthy lifestyles.