Walmart donates bikes, journals for Bibb County students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart wants to make sure students have the resources they need as they return to the classroom.

At the Harrison Road location, Walmart donated five bicycles to Unity-N-Community for its Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) program. The bikes will go to children at a future Rhyme Against Crime event. This event is part of the organization’s outreach effort and part of the MVP program.

“These bikes will be part of our incentive program with children that is helping show them there is value and reward in doing what’s right for our friends, family, and community,” said Steve Allen, Unity-N-Community Board Chair.

Walmart also donated $3,000 to Communities in Schools of Central Georgia (CIS). The money being donated to CIS will go toward buying Mindfulness Journals for students the program serves within six Bibb County elementary schools.

“When we begin teaching children effective communication and non-violent strategies while they are in elementary school, we empower them to choose a safe and successful future for themselves,” says Taryn Collinsworth, CIS Chief Executive Officer.

The journals have guided writing prompts to help students stay calm, focused, and present.