Walk-On’s Louisiana cuisine comes to Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Walk-On’s announced Monday that the Baton Rouge based restaurant would be opening it’s first Georgia location in the Rigby’s Entertainment Complex of Warner Robins.

The Sports Bistreaux, founded in 2003, will be joining Rigby’s Entertainment complex and Water World, and Best Western hotel at Rigby’s 90-acre entertainment development project next summer.

Walk-On’s touts Louisiana cuisine and drinks made from scratch, including twists on classic dishes like Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. Founded by former walk-on LSU basketball player Brandon Landry, the restaurant looks to create a game-day experience in a fun and family-friendly way.

Rigby had this to say about the deal:

“I’ve raised my entire family here in Warner Robins, and we’re honored to bring the concept to our home state,” and, “Many of my friends recommended I check out the Walk-On’s franchise. And after learning about the concept, vision and creed, I knew that I wanted to franchise with the company. Walk-On’s delicious scratch-made Louisiana cuisine and exciting atmosphere is going to be the perfect fit for Central Georgia!”