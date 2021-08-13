Waitr hiring 200 drivers in Macon area

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Food delivery service Waitr is looking to hire 200 workers in the Macon area. Waitr is an on-demand food ordering and delivery service that hires drivers as independent contractors.

“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr.

According to head of driver operations Chris Barnes, Waitr offers flexible schedules. Waitr also provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. No-contact delivery is also an option for all restaurant orders.

Requirements for applicants include the following:

valid driver’s license

proof of auto insurance

a smart phone

18 years or older

To apply, please go to waitrapp.com.