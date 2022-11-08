Voting has begun

Midterm elections are underway after record early voting turnout

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Ingleside polling place saw 100 voters in the first hour of operation before slowing down slightly.

It’s still too early to tell how today’s election numbers will compare to the record number of early voters but some poll workers are optimistic.

“I still want a big turnout because a lot of people couldn’t get out on those early voting days even though those were Saturdays and Sundays. If it happens to be whether or not I’m going to get my vote in or get that overtime…we’re in a recession. They’re going to go to work first so hopefully today floods in so they can get in.” -Shekita Maxwell/Poll Manager

It’s not clear yet what today’s turnout is going to be and there are two schools of thought on how the early voting record turnout will effect today. It could be that less people show up because they took advantage of early voting, or it could be that more people turn out because people seem passionate and interested in this election.

Another question to ponder is why wait if early voting is an option. We spoke with several people off camera on that subject, some said its just a tradition but others had another opinion.

“I really hate to say it but I just don’t trust the early voting situation that we have around here so I wait for the final day to do it.” -Ronnie Bland/Voter

The polls remain open until 7pm.