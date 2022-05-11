Visit Macon provides grants for more than a dozen organizations to kick-start tourism

Visit Macon recently granted more than a dozen organizations a total of $500,000 to help kick-start tourism following the Covid-19 pandemic.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Visit Macon recently granted more than a dozen organizations a total of $500,000 in Rescue Plan funding to help kick-start tourism following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visit Macon received more than 20 applications.



Downtown organizations included in their applications their visions for ways to bring in tourists.

The 567 Center for Renewal in Macon is one of the organizations to receive a grant. The $20,000 it will receive will go towards a new art festival.

567 Center Executive Director Melissa Macker says the art scene will help Macon.

“Art cultural tourists tend to spend more in the communities that they’re in and tend to have an economic impact, and so we’re excited for this festival and how it’s going to help build Macon as an art tourist destination,” Macker said.



The Macon Centreplex will also receive funding.

According to General Manager David Aiello, the money will be used to purchase a cheer mat to host GHSA (Georgia High School Association) cheerleading for the next three years.

Aiello says the GHSA cheer tournaments could bring in anywhere from $3 to $5 million dollars per year.

The following organizations received grant funding:

Bragg Jam

Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association

Macon Area Tennis Association

Macon-Bibb County Parks & Recreation

Macon Film Festival

Macon, GA International Cherry Blossom Foundation

Macon Centreplex Coliseum

Museum of Arts & Sciences

NewTown Macon

Nutcracker of Middle Georgia

Rock Candy Tours

The Big House Foundation

The 567 Center for Renewal

This is the first of three rounds of grants from Visit Macon. Applications for the second round will open July 1.