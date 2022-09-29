Visit Macon offers resources for evacuees seeking shelter from Hurricane Ian

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, storm evacuees are coming to Middle Georgia for safety and shelter.

Visit Macon is one of many organizations offering resources for evacuees including finding lodging and things to do.

Aaron Buzza, the CEO of Visit Macon, wants to make sure evacuees have the shelter they need while they’re here.

“We’re trying to be as comprehensive as possible and gathering information for anybody that’s looking for information,” Buzza said. “We’re in hospitality, and so if you’re choosing to come because you’re coming to a concert or you’re coming for a special event or you have to come because you’re being evacuated from your home, we want to roll out the red carpet to visitors who are coming to Macon no matter what.”

Visit Macon says at least 12 hotels in the area don’t have any rooms left.

La Quinta Inn and Suites on Arkwright Road is one of those hotels. Monisha Patel, the assistant general manager, says 75% of those staying are Florida residents.

Patel says it makes her happy to give people comfort and peace as they stay safe from the storm.

“We did get from our corporate office an email saying that we will be expecting a lot of evacuees, so we did,” she said. “We’re at max capacity since Monday and all the way to Saturday. I love that I can actually give them a little peace of mind while they’re here and make sure that their stay is comfortable as best I can versus trying to get their minds off of back home.”

For a list of hotels in the Macon-Bibb County area, visit maconga.org.