Visit Macon celebrates National Tourism Week with updated Tour Macon app, social media contest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Visit Macon is celebrating National Tourism Week by encouraging people to explore the city and its attractions. The organization has updated its Tour Macon app, which now includes a Photo Spots Trail for those searching for the most picturesque locations in Macon.

Visitors can participate in the contest by tagging @VisitMacon and using #MaconMemories on social media for a chance to win tickets to the Macon Music Revue show at Grant’s Lounge on Thursday.

According to Visit Macon Marketing Director Marisa Rodgers, National Tourism Week is an opportunity to showcase the impact of tourism on Macon and encourage locals to participate in events.

“National travel and tourism week is really a celebration of what we do, so it’s for visitors and locals alike to understand what tourism does for Macon,” she said.

Throughout the week, Visit Macon is also promoting events taking place in the city. For a full schedule of events, click here.