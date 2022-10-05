Visit Macon announces recipients of over $500,000 in relief funds

Tourism Industry

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thanks to the American Rescue Funds Act, more than $500,000 in relief funds are on the way to Macon-Bibb.

According to a release from Visit Macon, the money was awarded to a second group of Macon-Bibb travel and tourism focused businesses and organizations. Since May of 2022, over $1,000,000 in total relief has made its way to 20 different local travel and tourism businesses.

Among those who applied for tourism recovery funding, the following were selected:

Community Foundation of Central Georgia ($100,000 for Macon-Bibb Bicentennial)

Georgia Music Foundation ($10,000 for Capricorn Songwriter Series)

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame ($53,000 for Belief in the Extraordinary video series)

Macon Arts Alliance ($50,000 for Macon Music Economy Strategy Plan)

Macon Marriott/Convention Center ($65,000 for Event Staging)

Moonhanger Group ($15,000 for Weekly Macon Music Revue)

Ocmulgee Mounds Association ($50,000 for Ocmulgee Cultural Series, 2 years)

Otis Redding Foundation ($150,000 for Otis Redding Homecoming Festival, 3 years)

Rotary ($15,000 for Macon Beer Fest)

Tubman African-American Museum ($50,000 for Tyler Perry Exhibit)

Visit Macon President and CEO Gary Wheat says that Visit Macon is helping partners with tourism recovery projects that work to attract visitors to the city, and enhance the economic recovery from COVID here in Macon-Bibb.