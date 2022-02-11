Viral video shows student remove teacher’s wig at Westside High School

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A social media video is going viral that appears to show an incident involving a possible student and teacher at Westside High School in Macon.

The video has gained more than 100k views as of Friday at 6 p.m. and is getting tons of mixed reactions.

In the video, we blurred out the faces, but you can see a woman standing in a hallway when someone takes off her wig and then throws it on the ground. Some students laugh at the situation.

Some people on social media are reacting in shock. Some are even mounting an effort to collect items or even money for the adult in the video who they identify as a Westside High School teacher.

Bibb County School board member Juawn Jackson took to social media to express his concerns over the video. “The Westside Zone is filled with dedicated educators and talented students. We won’t be defined by short video clips. I am deeply encouraged by the way the community has offered their support, that’s #WestsideWinning,” said Jackson.

Jackson did not want to give an on camera statement because he believes the incident may turn into a legal matter.

NO COMMENT

We reached out to other school board members and Bibb County School District leadership, but those who we reached say they did not have a comment.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office directed us to the campus police, who referred us back to the school district.

Lastly, we reached out to the Professional Association of Georgia Educators who also did not want to comment on this situation.