Bibb County’s VIP Academy is back in session

Students in Bibb County are back in school this week, but some students will not be in the classroom this year.

VIP Academy back in session Bibb County VIP Academy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Bibb County are back in school this week, but some students will not be in the classroom this year.

The VIP Academy is giving students a chance to learning virtually.

There are currently 21,000 students sitting in a traditional classroom and 500 students in the VIP Academy.

According to Dr. Julia Daniely, Director of Personalized Learning, the academy attracts students and parents. The school gives them the freedom to chose what time of day to take a class, which makes it flexible for the parents as well.

Along with offering core classes, the academy also offers the opportunity for extracurricular activities.

“Our children can play sports, they can play sports in their zone middle and high school, our students can participate in dual enrollment opportunities,” Dr. Daniely said.

The academy says its goal is to help students get back on track after the pandemic impacted their education.

Leonard Riley, an English Language Arts Teacher with the academy, says his favorite part of being part of the academy is getting to connect with the parents. He says the parents love this method of learning, which has helped their children love school.

“We’re always here in the school trying to teach the idea that there are self-directed learners,” he said. “And that we’re setting goals, because that’s what keeps us motivated and directed where to want to go.”

With more than 100 students on the waiting list, the academy hopes to acquire more funding to expand its program.