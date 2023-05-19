VIP Academy in Macon honors graduates, pays tribute to Shaterrika Booze

Bibb County's VIP Academy is recognizing its graduates and commemorating the life of Shaterrika Booze, a student who tragically died earlier this year.

Booze had been accepted into five colleges.

During a ceremony held Thursday, the academy celebrated Booze’s academic achievements, and students released balloons.

“We want to make sure that we continue to inspire them and push them even though they are graduates,” VIP Academy Coordinator Derrica Gail said. “We still support them here in our building. We want everything they ask for to happen for them.”

VIP Academy anticipates a graduating class of more than 150 students. The commencement ceremony will take place at the Macon Coliseum on May 26 at 1 p.m.