Vineville Christian Towers flooded after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents at Macon’s Vineville Christian Towers were evacuated over the weekend after the building’s pipes burst.

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards, pipes burst on the ninth and tenth floors due to the cold weather.

That led to major water damage throughout the complex.

Chief Edwards says the fire department and other emergency agencies helped to evacuate 55 residents into the lobby and then relocated them to a place of warmth.

“We were able to get the residents out of there in a safe manner, get them somewhere where it was warm, somewhere that they had a place to stay,” Chief Edwards said. “That speaks volumes to be able to move 55 people on Christmas night, getting them into a new area where they were safe and dry, and that was the main thing.”

Chief Edwards says the residents were relocated to two area hotels while repairs are made at the complex.