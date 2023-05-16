Vineville Academy of the Arts hosts successful Book Blast fundraiser to promote reading

Vineville Academy of the Arts recently held a Book Blast fundraiser to inspire students to read during the summer break. With more than $15,000 in donations, the school's goal is to provide free books and cultivate a love for reading among students.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Vineville Academy of the Arts recently held a Book Blast fundraiser to inspire students to read during the summer break. With more than $15,000 in donations, the school’s goal is to provide free books and cultivate a love for reading among students.

Every student received at least one book on Monday.

“This is the best job ever, because I get to read to the kids and get them excited,” Leighanne Pace, the media specialist at Vineville Academy, said. “If I can get even the struggling readers to find the right book, then that’s what makes it all worthwhile.”

Students were encouraged to submit names of friends and family members who might be interested in donating. Every student who submitted a minimum of 10 names received small trinkets as a token of appreciation. Additionally, a daily drawing awarded a wooden “treasure chest” filled with fake jewels and real cash in crisp new bills and coins. At the end of the week, one student was awarded an iPad.

To incentivize participation and donations, the school organized a friendly competition among the grades. The students in each grade who generated the highest number of donations received a $100 book shopping spree. The student who received the highest overall donations earned a $200 spree.

Principal Kristy Graham hopes initiatives like the Book Blast will encourage students to develop a lifelong love for reading.

“There’s just all kinds of opportunities for our children, to read and share with each other, but it also gives our school, classrooms and our media center the opportunity to expand all of the books that we have and just provide more reading opportunities for the children,” she said.

Vineville Academy continues to accept book donations. Those interested can drop off books at the school, located at 2260 Vineville Avenue in Macon.