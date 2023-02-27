Vineville Academy hosts wax museum to celebrate Black History Month

Students dressed up as historic black figures of their choice and recited a speech in character.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Have you ever wanted to meet famous historical figures of Black History? Vineville Academy of the Arts might have something to help you do that.

Fourth-grade students of Vineville Academy hosted a “wax museum” for fellow students and their parents.

It was started by fourth-grade teachers Tyler Burns, Kimberly Hughes, and Courtney McCoy as a way to get the students to celebrate Black History Month. Students dressed up as historic black figures of their choice and recited a speech in character.

“We really just wanted to find a way to get the students engaged, get them to research, really learn and dig deep into the cultural history of Black Americans, so we figured this would be a great opportunity. They can dress up and learn speeches and really just show what they know,” said Burns.

Burns also mentioned that she and other teachers would love to host the wax museum again next year.