Vineville Academy of the Arts hosts Career Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Vineville Academy of the Arts held Career Day Thursday.

People from several backgrounds and occupations spent the morning in grades Pre-K through 5 teaching students about what they do for a living.

41NBC’s Tucker Sargent was among the participants.

He says he believes we may have some future journalists on our hands and that he loved answering the students’ questions.

Principal Kristy Graham called the event a success.

“We had so many parents come in to share what they do each and every day that serve our community,” she said. “It gives our children the opportunity to see all the ranges of opportunities that are out there for them, and sometimes it’s things that they did not even think about, that they never considered.”

Students got to meet a veterinarian, pediatrician, a singer and even firefighters.

Graham says it’s important that her students always believe in themselves and have self-confidence to pursue their dreams.

The event was held during Project Appleseed’s National Parental Involvement Day, a day dedicated to reminding students and parents that learning doesn’t only happen in a classroom, according to Project Appleseed’s website. “Help children seek out opportunities to experience new places, people and ideas, whether that’s going to a museum or spending time talking to a community leader,” the website states. “Finding a passion and a mentor can open a child’s world.”

