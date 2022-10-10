Vienna mother stalls out on train tracks, charged with DUI and child endangerment after near miss

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday, just before 4 a.m., Vienna Police responded to an incident in which a vehicle had been struck by a train.

According to Vienna PD, a black SUV driven by 26-year-old Rodreka Morgan had stalled on the tracks at a railroad crossing near the police station– a passing motorist saw the stalled car, as well as an incoming train, and took action. The passerby was able to get Morgan and her 2 kids out of the car just in time before the train struck it. The assisting motorist suffered from minor injuries from the impact and fling debris.

The Georgia State Patrol found that Morgan had alcohol in her system, and she is now being charged with DUI and 2 counts of child endangerment.