VIDEO: ‘Disney on Ice’ returns to Macon this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Disney On Ice returns to the Macon Coliseum with “Let’s Celebrate.” The show kicks off Thursday, December 1st and runs through December 4th.

“Let’s Celebrate” includes more than 50 Disney characters, with Mickey and Minnie as host. The show takes you on an adventure through 14 of the greatest Disney stories ever told.

Tickets range from $20 to $70 dollars. For tickets and show times, click here.