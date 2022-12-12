Victim of October shooting in Macon dies from injuries

The shooting happened on October 3rd on Rice Mill Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim of an October 2022 shooting in Macon has died in the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Craig Page died from his injuries at 3:09 Monday morning at the hospital.

Page was the victim of a shooting that happened on October 3rd, on Rice Mill Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a person shot in the roadway just after 1:00am. Deputies located Page with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.