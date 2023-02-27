Veterans Elementary celebrates civil rights leaders with exhibit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Veterans Elementary School in Macon held an eight-panel traveling exhibit Monday celebrating the girls and women who have advocated for civil rights.

Teacher Domeka Smith spoke with us about why she feels it’s important for her students.

“For me I want my kids to know that they are seen, they are heard, they are beautiful, in all shapes sizes and color, they’re intelligent, and based on what they see behind them that one person can make a difference,” she said.

The panel features many different advocates from the past, along with recent activists.

Smith hopes the students will be inspired by this exhibit.