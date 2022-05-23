Venue management team approved for Macon amphitheater project

Construction at the Macon Mall site started February 2022

Amphitheater construction moving forward Amphitheater

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon amphitheater project now has a management team that promises to bring the venue to life. The Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority (UDA) voted unanimously to approve OVG360 for the job.

OVG360 is the current management company for the Macon Coliseum and Macon City Auditorium.

“The UDA is looking forward to working with OVG360 to bring this project to life in a way that reflects the best of what Macon can offer” Alex Morrison, Executive Director of the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority, said. “We know that having them as part of the team will bring the expertise we need to activate the space and spark a larger redevelopment of the west Macon area. This will be another win-win-win situation for our community.”

According to Macon-Bibb UDA, OVG360 is the third-party, venue management, venue services, and hospitality division of Oak View Group (OVG), a global venue development, advisory, and investment company for both the sports and live entertainment industries.

“Since we began in 2016 to manage the City Auditorium and Macon Coliseum, we have used live entertainment to make a lasting, positive economic impact here in Middle Georgia, and specifically, Macon,” said David Aiello, OVG360 General Manager for Macon Centreplex. “Now, we are ecstatic to add this state-of-the-art venue to our portfolio and look to continue to serve our community and the region by booking and hosting high-quality live events.”

The new amphitheater project broke ground on construction at the Macon Mall site February 2022. According to a UDA news release, the 10,000-person capacity facility will feature the following:

covered and fixed seats

lawn seats

greenspace

artists’ dressing rooms

a green room

ticket booths

vendor and event areas

transitional walkways

specific areas for crews, retail areas

“The team from OVG360 has continued to exceed our expectations with our other facilities, from booking amazing acts, coordinating large community events, and using their expertise to let us know how to make the facilities better for everyone,” said Mayor Lester Miller. “Their knowledge of our community and its needs, plus their experience and success, make them the perfect partner to open and manage our new amphitheater.”

OVG360 will begin meeting with key partners and construction personnel to establish a management rollout and opening timeline.