Vehicle to blame for Warner Robins motel fire

Crews responded to a fire at the Motel 6 on Watson Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

Courtesy: Cadalena Morin-Ahumada

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Fire Department says vehicle crashed into a local motel and set it on fire. Crews responded to the Motel 6 on Watson Boulevard just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Once on scene, fire crews found the the two-story motel on fire with a vehicle also on fire. Flames also damaged a second-floor balcony and connecting rooms.

According to the incident report, Warner Robins Police evacuated rooms of the motel and all affected rooms were cleared of occupants.

The incident report states a woman driving the car told investigators she was trying to park the vehicle when it continued to move forward and jumped a curb and hit the building. A witness also told investigators he saw fire underneath the vehicle prior to it running into the wall.

Fire investigators say the vehicle is a total loss. Investigators noted they believe the fire was accidental, and it was caused by something from the the engine compartment of the vehicle.