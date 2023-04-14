2 dogs die after vehicle crashes into pond at Georgia National Fairgrounds

An accident at the Georgia National Fairgrounds Thursday night left a vehicle submerged and two dogs dead.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –

In the midst of severe weather, Perry police were called to the Agriculture Center at the Fairgrounds in reference to a vehicle that had gone into a pond there. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle totally submerged. The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman from Macon, was able to get out of the vehicle, but her two dogs were stuck. By the time officers were able to get the animals out of the water, it was too late.

According to Maj. Heath Dykes, factors that contributed to the accident included the driver being unfamiliar with the terrain, darkness and the pond’s elevated water level from heavy rain.