Vehicle chase in Houston County leads to arrest of armed robbery suspects

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A vehicle pursuit in Houston County led to 2 arrests Friday morning.

The Georgia State Patrol says around 7 a.m., a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an Infinity SUV for following too close and improper tag display on Interstate 75 North in Houston County. The driver didn’t yield for the trooper, and instead initiated a chase.

The chase ended when the trooper conducted a PIT maneuver in Peach County, which led to the SUV crashing the center guardrail, beginning to overturn , and resting in the median. All of the occupants were taken to Navicent in Macon for minor injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were arrested for outstanding felony warrants for automobile theft, aggravated armed robbery, and drug trafficking. The driver is also being charged with pursuit related charges.