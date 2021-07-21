Van stolen from gas station on Saturday; suspect unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s office is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect behind a theft that occurred on Saturday, July 17.

Witnesses say they saw the suspect’s unidentified girlfriend kick him out of her car at the Circle K on Hartley Bridge Road around 11:00 a.m., and that the suspect loitered at the gas station until 5:00 p.m. when he stole the van.

The van’s information is as follows:

2016 GMC Savannah 2500

The words “Alan Bryan Plumbing” are on the van

Tag#: RAH4380 (Rhode Island)

VIN: 1GTW7AFF2G1180836

If you have any information that might identify or locate the individual or the van, please call Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.