Valentine’s Day coincides with National Donor Day: Learn how organ donation can save lives

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — While Tuesday is most commonly known as Valentine’s Day, it also marks National Donor Day, a day to recognize the individuals who have selflessly given the gift of life through organ donation.

Candice Stephens, who received a kidney and pancreas organ donation from her husband, encourages everyone to consider becoming an organ donor, citing the potential to save up to eight lives.

“As you can see, we’re living proof that it works and we’re doing well. We’re thriving, and actually I’m a two-time transplant recipient,” Stephens said. “I received a pancreas transplant in 2018 which cured me from a nearly 30-year battle with diabetes. So, because someone else decided to give, I lived.”

According to the Georgia Transplant Foundation, there are currently more than 4,000 Georgians on the transplant waiting list. To address the shortage, the foundation encourages individuals to learn how to become a donor by registering at BeTheGiftGeorgia.com.