Vaccines not yet available in Middle Georgia for toddlers, small children

The South Central Health District says vaccine distribution is different for the new age group.

No vaccines available for children 5 and younger in middle Georgia middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Even though the FDA and CDC have approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children younger than 5-years-old, you won’t find it in Middle Georgia just yet.

“Pfizer is actually a three shot vaccine and Moderna is a two shot,” said Melissa Brantley the Public Information Officer for the South Central Health District.

Brantley says vaccine distribution is different for the new age group. The South Central Health District ordered its shipment of vaccines, but don’t know when it will arrive.

“I’m excited to finally see it expand down to that younger population,” said Brantley.

The 13 counties in the North Central Health District are also seeing no signs of vaccine for the 4-years-old and younger age group.

Michael Hokanson the Public Information Officer for the NCHD says they’re also waiting in its shipment of vaccines, and guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“As soon as we begin the vaccination process for that new age group, we will ensure that we are letting people know about it,” said Hokanson.

We reached out to the Georgia Department of Public Health to find out when Middle Georgia could be placing shots in the arms of the new age group. The departments response was the CDC already approved the vaccines and once shipments arrive vaccinations can begin.

In the mean time, the NCHD says it’s offering vaccines to those 5-years-old and older.

“This expansion to the younger crowd might have a small impact on the amount of people coming into our health departments,” said Hokanson.

Both health districts will announce on social media once the vaccines become available.

For more information on the vaccine for the new age group just click here.